The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 7:28 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.

• At 9:05 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Enterprise Drive.

• At 9:56 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street. A caller reported a head-on collision between a truck and an SUV. One female was bleeding from the nose and transported to the hospital.

• At 10:13 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Holmes Street. A Lexington detective reported a sexual offense and stated he would call back when he got additional information.

• At 10:18 a.m., county firefighters were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a maroon car was in the woodline. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS also responded.

• At 11:23 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Briarpatch Lane.

• At 3:32 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Select Auto on Versailles Road. An officer reported a two-vehicle accident.

• At 3:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:21 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 5:36 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Quail Run Court.

