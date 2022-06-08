blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 8:58 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 9:14 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Apple Way. A caller reported identity theft and said someone used her information to apply for credit cards.

• At 9:58 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 10:24 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 10:32 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Five Below on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter was behind the store.

• At 10:48 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Minuteman Parkway.

• At 1:09 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported smelling smoke and flames coming from an upstairs apartment. The building was evacuated.

• At 1:31 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported she was in the process of moving and all of her property was outside. She advised a female in a silver van stole several items including a bike.

• At 3:11 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:17 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Tierra Linda Drive.

• At 6:37 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Blues on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a male pulled a handgun on a couple in a car. The caller advised the same person shot at the car the day before and there were visible bullet holes in the vehicle.

• At 8:09 p.m., officers took a theft report on Walter Todd Drive. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend had her PlayStation and wouldn’t give it back.

• At 8:10 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Big Lots on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female shoplifter put a pair of headphones in her purse.

• At 8:11 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a truck was involved in an accident near Elkhorn Middle School. Frankfort Plant Board was notified that a utility pole had been damaged.

• At 9:03 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on North Lime Street near Phillips Street.

• At 10 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on North Lime Street.

• At 11:47 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.

