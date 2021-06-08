blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 4:02 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Cardwell Lane.

• At 6:53 a.m., deputies responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road. A caller reported five vehicles were involved and two people had neck injuries. Lexington Police were also notified.

• At 6:59 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Sherewood Court. A caller reported juveniles broke a storm door and that there was video footage. The caller also said there have been several issues with people on his property.

• At 7:38 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.

• At 8:59 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Shelby Street.

• At 10:13 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an assault on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported a female had been hit in the head and needed medical attention.

• At 10:23 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Mt. Zion Road. A caller reported identity theft.

• At noon, officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Taylor Avenue near Devils Hollow Road.

• At 12:10 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 12:14 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Kentucky State Police on Versailles Road. A caller reported an accident between a Mitsubishi Lancer and Ford F250. One female was complaining of head pain.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:56 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Frazier Road. A caller reported hearing a window slide open and other noises. It was determined to be his mother arriving home.

• At 6:55 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported one female was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 8:24 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Deepwood Drive.

• At 11:27 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

