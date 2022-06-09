The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 2:51 a.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Creekside Lane. A female juvenile reported a male sent her a picture of a gun on Snapchat and said he was on his way to her house. The caller advised her parents were asleep and dispatch told her to wake them up. According to dispatch reports, the girl woke up her parents, yelling could be heard in the background and the call was disconnected.
• At 3:20 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on North Lime Street. A caller reported juvenile males were in their back yard shooting toward lights and cameras with a BB gun at 10:30 p.m. the night before.
• At 3:37 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a vehicle struck a pole and the airbags deployed. The female driver was OK but asked to be checked out by EMS. Kentucky Utilities was notified.
• At 8:12 a.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Harrodswood Road.
• At 10:10 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Skyview Drive. A caller reported someone from AT&T called her the day before requesting her Medicaid information and she gave it. She advised she wanted to file a report.
• At 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported two homeless males broke in to a downstairs apartment that her mother lives in.
• At 12:31 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Second Street near Capital Avenue.
• At 1:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifted from the store on Saturday.
• At 2:11 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Schenkel Lane.
• At 3 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Old Louisville Road. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford F150 belonging to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Big Bleu Tires on Holmes Street. A caller reported a bike was stolen.
• At 5:48 p.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Switzer Road.
• At 6:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Essential Lounge on Holmes Street. A caller reported his wallet was stolen.
• At 10:11 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:23 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Travis Circle. A caller reported hearing three shots outside her house and stated that a silver four-door car drove by.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.