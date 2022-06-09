blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 2:51 a.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Creekside Lane. A female juvenile reported a male sent her a picture of a gun on Snapchat and said he was on his way to her house. The caller advised her parents were asleep and dispatch told her to wake them up. According to dispatch reports, the girl woke up her parents, yelling could be heard in the background and the call was disconnected.

• At 3:20 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on North Lime Street. A caller reported juvenile males were in their back yard shooting toward lights and cameras with a BB gun at 10:30 p.m. the night before.

• At 3:37 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a vehicle struck a pole and the airbags deployed. The female driver was OK but asked to be checked out by EMS. Kentucky Utilities was notified.

• At 8:12 a.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Harrodswood Road.

• At 10:10 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Skyview Drive. A caller reported someone from AT&T called her the day before requesting her Medicaid information and she gave it. She advised she wanted to file a report.

• At 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported two homeless males broke in to a downstairs apartment that her mother lives in.

• At 12:31 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Second Street near Capital Avenue.

• At 1:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifted from the store on Saturday.

• At 2:11 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Schenkel Lane.

• At 3 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Old Louisville Road. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford F150 belonging to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

• At 3:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Big Bleu Tires on Holmes Street. A caller reported a bike was stolen.

• At 5:48 p.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Switzer Road.

• At 6:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Essential Lounge on Holmes Street. A caller reported his wallet was stolen.

• At 10:11 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:23 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Travis Circle. A caller reported hearing three shots outside her house and stated that a silver four-door car drove by.

