The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 3:05 a.m., firefighters were called to East Second Street for a fire investigation. No fire was found.

• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to the Social Security office on Flynn Avenue concerning a person who had not received his money.

• At 12:41 p.m., officers were called to Ridgewood Lane after someone broke into a residence.

• At 1:40 p.m., officers were called to Arapaho Trail after someone used the caller’s credit card information without permission.

• At 3:40 p.m., officers were called to Wash Road after the caller’s bank card was used without her permission.

• At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Road after the caller’s mailbox was damaged during the night.

• At 4:09 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning an assault.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to River Valley Road for a shots fired complaint.

• At 4:34 p.m., officers were called to CVS Pharmacy on U.S. 127 concerning a stolen cell phone.

• At 7:52 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue after a window was broken on a truck.

• At 7:56 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court after a mirror on a vehicle was damaged.

