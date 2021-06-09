blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 4:39 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 4:47 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 6:10 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mt. Zion Road.

• At 8:15 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.

• At 1:54 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 2:06 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Lyons Drive. A caller reported seeing smoke from behind a house and told a dispatcher “it stinks.”

• At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 4:03 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on U.S. 127 South near Green Wilson Road. A caller reported a female was “being a Karen” and assaulted the caller. EMS was declined.

• At 5:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Independent Schools central office on Leestown Lane. A caller reported iPads were stolen.

• At 5:12 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:06 p.m., officers took a theft report at Advance Auto on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male in a red and black shirt stole a part off the counter and took off in a black Chevy Cruze.

• At 6:41 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported a syringe was lying in the roadway.

• At 6:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller from the loss prevention office reported two people who were trying to steal items fled the scene. The items were recovered and the caller said the office had photos of the people.

• At 7:43 p.m., city firefighters were called to a gas spill on Silver Lake Boulevard. A caller reported a puddle of gasoline. Firefighters cleaned up the spill.

• At 9:23 p.m., officers responded to a fight at Austin Park Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported several teens were fighting.

