The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:56 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male with a crowbar was trying to break into a white car. Officers advised the man had permission to be in the vehicle.

• At 8:03 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a blue van and a red Honda.

• At 9:16 a.m., officers took a burglary report on West Main Street.

• At 11:28 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.

• At 4:21 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sullivan Lane.

• At 4:48 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Grant Street. A caller reported seeing people in her house on a camera and that her neighbor sent her a text saying there were two carloads of people in the house.

• At 4:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Honda Accord and a Ford Escape. The caller advised the vehicles hit head-on. One female complained of chest pain.

• At 8:13 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported a male put a knife up to her roommate’s neck.

• At 8:30 p.m., officers took a sexual offense report at the police station on West Second Street.

