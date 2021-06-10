blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 4:34 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:42 a.m., officers took a theft report on Wallace Avenue.

• At 8:48 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 8:56 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Medical Heights Drive.

• At 9:45 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:49 a.m., officers took a theft report on Marlowe Court.

• At 10:55 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Twin Oaks Circle.

• At 11:47 a.m., city firefighters responded to a structure fire on Kentucky Avenue.

• At 1:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:48 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Schenkel Lane.

• At 4:16 p.m., officers and deputies took a fraud complaint on Holmes Street.

• At 6:11 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Slick-A-Way Drive.

• At 7:44 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Harrodsburg Road.

• At 7:50 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Meredith Avenue.

• At 8:28 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:13 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on the East-West Connector near Collins Lane.

• At 9:26 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Georgetown Road.

• At 10:08 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Winding Way Drive.

• At 10:35 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Holmes Street.

