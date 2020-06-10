The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 3:24 a.m., officers were called to Laffoon Drive concerning a stolen jacket.
• At 6:47 a.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza parking garage on Wilkinson Boulevard after someone broke into a vehicle and took cash.
• At 11:29 a.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue after someone used the caller’s personal information to purchase a car without permission.
• At 12:22 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning people throwing rocks from bicycles.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road after a television and a wallet were stolen from a residence.
• At 4:27 p.m., officers were called to Cove Spring Park on Cove Spring Road after a window was broken on a vehicle.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hill Park concerning a theft.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers were called to Stockton Road concerning a theft of tools.
• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to the YMCA parking garage on West Clinton Street after several used needles were found.
• At 8:36 p.m., officers were Kentucky Electric Cooperatives on Shelby Street for a burglary in progress.
• At 8:42 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a theft of $20. The caller said he was smacked in the mouth as well.
