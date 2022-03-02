blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 5:56 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Compton Drive.

• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two people scammed the store out of $12,000. The caller advised this had also been done at other stores.

• At 1:04 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive. A caller reported someone was in possession of marijuana.

• At 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 2:34 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:41 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a semi truck was laying on its side and blocking both lanes. The truck was hauling 7,000 pounds of shoes. Both lanes of I-64 West were shut down while the accident was cleaned up. Traffic was diverted to U.S. 127 North towards Louisville. The interstate was reopened at 5:57 p.m.

• At 4:47 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Rose Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Hyundai Sonata and a GMC Yukon. One person was complaining of head pain and two children were in the Sonata.

• At 5:27 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Fourth Street. A caller reported a house had been broken into through a window and cash and medication were taken.

• At 5:31 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Iroquois Trail. A caller reported a 50-year-old male had died.

• At 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.

• At 7:40 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 7:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.

• At 8:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Tackle Box on Holmes Street. A caller reported a boat had been stolen.

