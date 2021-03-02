The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 9:25 a.m., officers were called to Wilson Street concerning a possible burglary at a vacant residence.
• At 11:19 a.m., officers were called to Corral Way concerning an assault.
• At 11:24 a.m., officers were called to Circle K, Schenkel Lane, after a man with a knife started hitting the caller. The caller declined EMS attention.
• At 11:37 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Square after someone broke into a residence.
• At 12:06 p.m., officers were called to Joshua Court concerning a missing person.
• At 1:57 p.m., officers were called to Shawnee Trail after someone filed for unemployment benefits using the caller’s personal information.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers were called to the ACCESS Men’s Shelter, West Second Street, concerning an online scam.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an identity theft.
• At 6:55 p.m., deputies were called to Cherry Lane after a man got out of a vehicle, pointed a gun at another person, then returned to the vehicle and left.
• At 7:47 p.m., deputies were called to Evergreen Road concerning a theft of cash and a cell phone.
