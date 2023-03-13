The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:30 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported her juvenile son ran away. He was located and returned home at 1:15 a.m.
• At 7:21 a.m., officers and county firefighters were notified of a stolen vehicle on Timothy Drive.
• At 8:48 a.m., officers took a theft report on Reed Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broke into and $30 was stolen.
• At 2:01 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 4:04 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Frankfort Ford Lincoln on Versailles Road.
• At 5:40 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Louisville Road.
• At 6:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Reed Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and a spare set of keys was stolen.
• At 10:13 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 11:25 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported someone was trying to get in the front door of a residence.
Saturday
• At 7:26 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 9:17 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Debbie Drive. A caller reported a juvenile left with some friends around 3:30 a.m.
• At 10:58 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road.
• At 11:31 a.m., county firefighters were called to a fire on Tracey Lane. A caller reported a lawnmower with half a tank of gas in it was engulfed in flames.
• At 12:26 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Randolph Road.
• At 1:16 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a juvenile female left at 10:30 p.m. the night before. She returned home at 1:42 p.m.
• At 1:57 p.m., city and county fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on River Ridge Road.
• At 2:16 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:43 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Flamingo Avenue. A caller reported someone keeps “throwing items” in the caller’s pool.
• At 3:37 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported paying $1,000 for a dog and said the seller did not show up.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported three people were fighting on the top floor in the back.
• At 6:11 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 6:49 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported her diaper bag containing her wallet, cash, credit and Social Security cards was stolen from her cart.
• At 7 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Green Wilson Road.
• At 10:35 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 11:23 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Harrodswood Road.
• At 11:36 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
Sunday
• At 6:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Finish Line Way.
• At 6:38 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Locust Ridge Road.
• At 9:13 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Landings Drive. A caller reported he dislocated both shoulders when he passed out. He said it happened when he fell and his friends tried to pull him up.
