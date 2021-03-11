blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 8:01 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road involving two vehicles.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Parkwood Place concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 11:17 a.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue for a theft of medication from a vehicle on Tuesday.

• At 2:47 p.m., officers were called to Quarter Mile Way for a fraudulent unemployment claim.

• At 4:43 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for an identity theft complaint.

• At 4:57 p.m., officers were called to Hardy Street concerning a person with a knife threatening to injure the caller.

• At 5:22 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street after someone broke into a basement.

• At 6:17 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane involving one vehicle.

• At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Arnett Drive concerning a stolen laptop computer.

• At 8:56 p.m., officers were called to the ACCESS Men’s Shelter and Soup Kitchen, West Second Street, for a fight in progress in the alley. The caller said the fight was over alcohol.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription