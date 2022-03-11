blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 9:50 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:44 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Galbraith Road. A caller reported a vehicle ran into a trash can overnight and broke it.

• At 2:11 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Washington Street.

• At 2:32 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Diagnostic Drive.

• At 2:57 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on Bizzack Boulevard. A caller reported an employee stole more than $500.

• At 4:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone stole her purse while she was working.

• At 4:53 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Preston Way. A caller reported someone tried to break in to her -residence.

• At 6:08 p.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Steele Street.

• At 6:23 p.m., deputies took an assault report at the Franklin County Schools bus garage on Georgetown Road.

• At 6:30 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.

• At 6:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

