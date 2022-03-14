The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 3:32 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Owenton Road. A caller reported smoke was coming from an electric furnace, but no flames were visible. The furnace was turned off.
• At 6:18 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 8:59 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported someone broke into a residence and left the back door open on March 3.
• At 9:44 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Sower Boulevard.
• At 9:51 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a possible structure fire at Valley View Trailer Park on Holmes Street. A caller reported seeing smoke but said no flames were visible. Firefighters determined the smoke was coming from a stove.
• At 11:36 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone kicked in a door and a gun was stolen overnight.
• At 11:58 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kentucky State University on East Main Street.
• At noon, officers took a theft report on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 12:01 p.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road.
• At 12:02 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meredith Avenue.
• At 12:35 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported his identity was stolen and someone tried to file taxes in his name.
• At 1:02 p.m., officers took a theft report on Woodhill Lane.
• At 1:52 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter, who was previously arrested for theft, was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 2:46 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 8:17 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Heritage Lane. A caller reported someone was attempting to break into a residence, but declined to have deputies respond.
• At 11:26 p.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported three men with guns held her and her daughter against their will. She said they kicked in the door and stole a cellphone. The caller advised the incident was recorded on a camera.
Saturday
• At 12:10 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported two vehicles were on fire near the 48-mile marker.
• At 12:36 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A female caller reported hitting a rock wall and said her vehicle was smoking. She also complained of chest pain and was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
• At 2:15 a.m., deputies were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a sedan was on fire between the 48- and 49-mile markers.
• At 2:49 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:13 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ninevah Road.
• At 4:48 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:26 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:39 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a aircraft crash on Airport Road. A caller reported a plane slid off the runway and said there was no fire or injuries.
• At 12:13 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 1:32 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported an intoxicated male shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 2:10 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Donalynn Drive. A caller reported someone took money out of his bank account.
• At 3:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a male and female shoplifted from the store.
• At 4:43 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.
• At 6:47 p.m., county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Elkhorn Campground on Elkhorn Campground Lane. A caller reported a camper was smoking but there were no visible flames.
• At 7:37 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:04 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on East Main Street. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a shotgun and said his apartment window was busted and his door was shot. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle near Shenandoah Drive and a shotgun was allegedly found on the truck’s floorboard. One male was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail.
Sunday
• At 3:24 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle flipped and was on fire and a male was lying on the ground, bleeding from his head and had two broken hands. Part of the interstate was shut down at 3:52 a.m. and reopened at 4:47 a.m.
• At 9:53 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Bedford Road.
• At 1:03 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Donalynn Drive.
• At 1:12 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Broadway.
• At 1:35 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Switzer Road. A caller reported she gave personal information to a person claiming to be with her mortgage company.
• At 4:04 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:01 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 5:47 p.m., deputies, city and county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported an SUV with Indiana tags was in the ditch and someone was slumped over inside. The vehicle was locked and the caller was unable to get into the vehicle. The road was shut down at 6:15 p.m. and the coroner pronounced the person dead at 6:49 p.m.
• At 6:22 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 7:21 p.m., officers and deputies were called to an assault on Mt. Zion Road. A caller reported a male was “threatening to take all his stuff out of the house and kill the dogs.” The caller said the male damaged their car during an argument over paying rent.
• At 8:53 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported hearing seven shots and then saw someone pull off in a black Honda. Officers located multiple shell casings and advised a van had been shot. Officers requested that Frankfort Regional Medical Center be notified to be on the lookout for anyone with a gunshot wound.
• At 10:25 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
