The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 3:44 a.m., officers were called to Kings Daughters Drive regarding a missing person. The caller reported that her 17-year-old son walked away from Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was located near Cardwell Lane.
• At 10:50 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Game Farm Road. The caller reported an identity theft.
• At 11:47 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Stonehedge Street. The caller reported an identity theft.
• At 11:59 a.m., officers responded to an intoxicated driver on Rancho Drive.
• At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street. The caller reported that a female stole his hoodie.
• At 3:44 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury accident on Bald Knob Road. The caller reported that an 89-year-old woman wrecked a golf cart.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers took a burglary report on East Main Street. The caller said the door was open and someone might have broken in.
• At 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a fraud report on Alfa Drive.
• At 6:46 p.m., city firefighters responded to a ground fire on Owenton Avenue. A person was burning trash and the fire was extinguished.
• At 7:07 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meadow View Drive.
• At 7:37 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles on U.S. 127 South. The driver who fled showed back up.
• At 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 9:35 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Owenton Avenue. The caller reported her stove sparked when she turned it on to heat the house. There were no flames or smoke.
• At 10:08 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Powhatan Trail. It was determined to be an engine fire.
Saturday
• At 1:28 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a gas leak at Bradford Square on U.S. 127 South. The caller reported some people had headaches and they were going to open windows since they could not evacuate. Columbia Gas also responded to the call.
• At 10:05 a.m., officers and deputies responded to an alleged assault at Paradise Nails on Jett Boulevard. The caller said a male hit an employee in the stomach.
• At 12:31 p.m., officers took an assault report on Wallace Avenue. The caller said he was assaulted in two separate incidents.
• At 2:03 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Marlowe Court. The caller reported smoke was coming from the door and chimney.
• At 2:59 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Winding Way Drive. An illegal burn was discovered and extinguished.
• At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 3:14 p.m., deputies took a theft report on KY 151. The caller reported that a female pepper sprayed him because she was mad that her credit card was declined.
• At 5:21 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Meadow View Drive. The caller reported that someone left something in the oven and the stove was on fire.
• At 5:55 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Marlowe Court.
• At 6:52 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 7:20 p.m., a constable responded to a ground fire on Devils Hollow Road. A farmer was burning brush.
• At 10:07 p.m., officers and deputies responded to shots fired on Bypass Plaza Drive.
Sunday
• At 5:30 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire at Papa John’s on East Main Street. The caller reported that a garbage bin was on fire.
• At 11:48 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Union Ridge Road. The caller reported a grinder and other items were stolen.
• At 1:48 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Rouse Avenue. The caller reported vehicles had been broken into.
• At 1:53 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a fire rescue on West Main Street. The caller said a female was stuck in an elevator.
• At 2:39 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire at Suit City on U.S. 127 South. The caller smelled smoke but didn’t see flames or smoke.
• At 4:25 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles on St. Clair Street.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a missing person on Versailles Road. A 6-year-old girl was found walking by herself.
• At 10:59 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
