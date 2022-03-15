The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 7:37 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on St. Clair Street. A caller whose vehicle was parked on Broadway reported that her windshield was busted possibly with a brick.
• At 9:11 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lafayette Drive.
• At 10:58 a.m., officers, deputies and EMS took an assault report at Hearn Elementary School on Copperleaf Boulevard. A nurse at the school reported a female juvenile’s nose was possibly broken and the juvenile said that her mother punched her in the nose.
• At 11:09 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported her 15-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old male and just had the baby. The mother advised she was unaware that her daughter was pregnant until she went into labor the night before.
• At 1:14 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cedar Way. A caller reported her ADHD medication went missing within the past four days.
• At 1:29 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package at First Church of the Nazarene on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported an abandoned bicycle and bag were left in front of the church and requested an officer.
• At 1:58 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported his apartment door was cracked and his apartment had been “torn up.”
• At 3:28 p.m., officers and deputies took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Old Dailey Avenue. A caller reported the door to a vacant house had been kicked in and juveniles were “running in and out of the house.”
• At 5:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:57 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:45 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported hearing eight shots in the area. Another caller reported hearing 12 shots.
• At 8:35 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Aztec Trail. A caller reported a 15-year-old female ran away and did not come home after school. She returned at 8:56 p.m.
• At 9:40 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on East Main Street.
