The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 3:53 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 4:31 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Lynnwood Drive.
• At 5:02 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:24 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:51 a.m., deputies and county fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:58 a.m., county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6 a.m., officers and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Three Bridges Pawn Shop on Taylor Avenue.
• At 6:04 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:18 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Ashwood Court.
• At 6:18 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Bellepoint.
• At 6:18 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident involving a Kia, Lincoln and Nissan. One male complained of shoulder pain.
• At 6:28 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 6:56 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 7:52 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a person was possibly inside a vacant apartment.
• At 10:41 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Manor House Lane. A caller reported a male knocked on her door and yelled, “Who is in there?”
• At 10:51 a.m., city fire and EMS responded to a trauma call at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a 75-year-old female fell out of her wheelchair and hit her head. The caller advised the female was bleeding.
• At 10:58 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 12:56 p.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road.
• At 1:28 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive.
• At 2:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Carson Place.
• At 4 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Bridgeport Road. A caller reported a four-vehicle accident near the old Starway Fun Park. One male was bleeding from the head and unable to stand up.
• At 5:15 p.m., deputies were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one vehicle went into a field and another went over the guardrail.
• At 5:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:17 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Harp Pike.
• At 7:14 p.m., deputies and EMS were called to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a Chevy truck crashed into a rock wall. First responders determined the vehicle had been there since morning and there was no emergency.
• At 8:34 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
• At 9:31 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Thornhill Bypass.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.