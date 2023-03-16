The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:27 a.m., officers, deputies and county fire responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 1:01 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on West Second Street. A caller reported his wife left on foot and he had “no idea where she would’ve went.”
• At 4:04 a.m., city and county firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on John Davis Drive.
• At 7:50 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 8:17 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 8:21 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Sunset Drive. A caller reported smelling natural gas outside.
• At 10:18 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on St. Clair Street.
• At 11:57 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At noon, county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 West.
• At 12:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 1:56 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A 24-year-old female reported she flipped her car and complained of back pain.
• At 2:37 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Willowcrest Drive.
• At 2:38 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported two rings had been stolen.
• At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.
• At 4:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:17 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:05 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 9:08 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell at the Capitol on Capital Avenue. A caller reported the Senate chambers “smelled like a campfire.” Firefighters determined there was no fire and the smell may have come from a window.
• At 9:50 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Antler Ridge Drive.
• At 10:01 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported their two grandsons were physically fighting. The two were separated for the night.
