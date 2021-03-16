blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:33 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident involving two vehicles on Ninevah Road.

• At 11:12 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported someone was breaking into a garage and loading items into a small red car.

• At 12:42 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:11 p.m., officers took a theft report on Butler Street. Someone allegedly stole the caller's identity and filed for unemployment insurance.

• At 2:28 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 5:02 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Pleasant Hill Drive. The caller reported his daughter broke into his residence, tore his shirt and bloodied his nose. He refused EMS treatment.

• At 5:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Swigert Avenue. The caller reported a cellphone and cards were stolen.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.

• At 7:49 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:04 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a fire alarm on Entrada Drive. A hallway smoke detector went off.

• At 8:05 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a fire alarm at the Cabinet for Human Resources on East Main Street.

• At 8:20 p.m. officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rolling Acres Drive.

• At 10:03 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported someone broke the door to a residence and a lot of stuff was missing.

