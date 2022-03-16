blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 1:36 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Willow Street.

• At 1:36 a.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Phillips Street. A caller reported two people from a neighbor’s house were trying to break into his residence. He said he thinks they were trying to steal his computers. Officers determined no one was attempting to burglarize the home.

• At 5:35 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Rose’s Car Wash on East Main Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between two white cars. One person was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail.

• At 8:29 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 9:02 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Westland Drive.

• At 9:27 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue on Mero Street. A caller reported a person was stuck in an elevator. They were freed at 9:56 a.m.

• At 10:08 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell at Nails and More on Louisville Road. A caller reported it smelled “like burnt marshmallows.” Firefighters determined it was a burnt light.

• At 11:11 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:02 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on St. Johns Road. A caller reported a vehicle had gone off the roadway and was on its side. The caller advised a female was trapped inside but seemed OK and the airbags had deployed. The female declined medical treatment by EMS.

• At 1:36 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on East Todd Street.

• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West State Street.

• At 2:58 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a known female shoplifter was leaving the store, but advised it was unknown if she had stolen anything during her visit.

• At 4:09 p.m., officers were notified of lewd behavior on Louisville Road near Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported a male wearing a brown jacket “pulled his pants down while walking and was urinating.”

• At 6:16 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported she thought that someone has been stealing her mail.

• At 7:04 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Leawood Square. A caller reported a female juvenile took off about 45 minutes prior. She was located at 7:44 p.m.

• At 7:25 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A female caller, who was not at home at the time, reported a male told her he was breaking into her apartment and busting down the door. Officers determined the door was unlocked, but not kicked in.

• At 9:32 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported they turned on the air conditioning about an hour prior and it smelled like smoke. Firefighters determined there were no hazards.

• At 10:10 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported hearing four gunshots from what sounded like a handgun.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription