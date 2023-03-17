blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 5:57 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a shots fired complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported her boyfriend was shot in the leg and was bleeding. The caller told dispatch that it was possibly a neighbor who shot her boyfriend and that there was a child in the house. The shooter reportedly fled the scene and a search warrant was executed at 10:11 a.m.

