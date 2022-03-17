The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 11:09 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Dale Avenue. A caller reported the back door of her residence was wide open when she returned home and asked police to make sure the residence was clear before she entered.
• At 12:04 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office and being argumentative.
• At 12:12 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 12:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 12:48 p.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 1 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported $400 was stolen from her van overnight and said there was video footage.
• At 1:39 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Old Louisville Road.
• At 2:39 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter who was detained in the loss prevention office was having trouble breathing.
• At 5:14 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Winding Way near Marlowe Court.
• At 5:38 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Union Ridge Road. A caller reported an engine off a saw mill was stolen.
• At 5:46 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151 near the Interstate 64 ramp.
• At 6:17 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Botkins Lane. A caller reported her neighbor had been shooting at an old car for an hour.
• At 6:29 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 6:38 p.m., deputies took a theft report at BP on Owenton Road. A caller reported putting $10 worth of gas in a vehicle and being charged $55.
• At 7:18 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Adams Lane.
• At 7:35 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on East Main Street. A caller reported hearing three or four shots followed by a vehicle “peeling out.” A second caller said the same thing and said their cameras picked it up around 7:32 p.m.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Jett Boulevard.
• At 8:51 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Westwood Drive.
• At 9:04 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hanly Lane.
• At 10:44 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.
• At 11:47 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported hearing about six or seven shots.
• At 11:48 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a shots fired complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported hearing eight shots from what sounded like a handgun.
