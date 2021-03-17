blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 7:05 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.

• At 7:41 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 8:24 a.m., deputies took a fraud report on Wash Road. The caller reported an identity theft.

• At 9:58 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles on U.S. 127 South near Walgreens.

• At 10:34 a.m., deputies responded to a stolen vehicle on Peaks Mill Road.

• At 12:08 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of West Second and Ewing streets.

• At 4:03 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 4:06 p.m., deputies took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone stole a catalytic converter from his vehicle at his workplace.

• At 4:38 p.m., officers took a theft report at Qdoba on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported $400 was stolen.

• At 4:45 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Appomattox Drive.

• At 4:56 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 6:29 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 7:29 p.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported two packages were stolen.

• At 7:36 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive for a burglary. A caller reported that a man was attempting to break in.

• At 10:27 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Winding Way Drive. A caller reported that someone broke into the garage and stole two or three air conditioner units.

• At 11:21 p.m., officers, city and county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near KY 151. A caller reported a vehicle flipped several times and landed on its roof. One person was transported to the hospital.

