The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 8:01 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street.
• At 8:04 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Shelby Street near West Campbell Street.
• At 11:11 a.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported a female shoplifter stole approximately $300 worth of items and left on foot.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported someone stole $450 from a vehicle.
• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:01 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Holmes Street. A caller reported two males were fighting.
• At 4:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a female went through several vehicles that morning.
• At 4:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported someone stole her laptop.
• At 4:53 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Marathon on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a car went under a semi truck.
• At 5:22 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Cline Street. A 45-year-old female caller reported her knee was swollen after she had knee replacement surgery.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near AutoZone on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Suzuki and a Mitsubishi.
• At 6 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Saratoga Drive. A caller reported $6,000 had been stolen.
• At 6:53 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Old Cherry Way.
• At 7:23 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Harmony Landing.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers took a theft report on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported an adult bicycle was stolen the night before.
• At 9:42 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 11:22 p.m., officers took a theft report at Quintin Court Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone stole her handicap tag.
Saturday
• At 12:54 a.m., officers were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road near the West Plaza Connector.
• At 1:59 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.
• At 5:16 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 11:41 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Breckinridge Boulevard.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male was skip scanning at the self checkout. The caller said the male had $300 worth of items but only scanned $20 worth.
• At 6:54 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Brentlawn Drive.
• At 7:01 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female was “scanning things improperly.”
• At 7:18 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Ninevah Road. A caller reported a gas pump started making noise and they turned it off. The caller wanted to make sure it wasn’t leaking.
Sunday
• At 10:08 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Clinton Street near Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 10:41 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported someone egged a Chevy Traverse.
• At 2:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and a $500 pair of glasses was stolen.
• At 4:22 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:35 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Main Street.
• At 6:49 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walgreens on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone broke into his truck and stole items while he was in the store.
• At 8:34 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Indian Gap Road.
• At 9:01 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell near Grand Avenue.
