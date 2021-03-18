The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 7:20 a.m., officers received a missing-person complaint on Pulliam Drive. The caller reported that a 14-year-old boy left the night before with a friend and hadn’t returned. He returned 20 minutes later.
• At 11:22 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:25 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a fire on Glenns Creek Road. The caller could see and smell smoke in the woods but didn’t see any flames.
• At 11:28 a.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road.
• At 11:34 a.m., city firefighters responded to a structure fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The caller said he saw smoke in a wooded area.
• At 11:41 a.m., deputies received a missing-person complaint on Laralan Avenue. The caller reported that a child had walked away.
• At 11:49 a.m., officers and deputies received a missing person complaint on Hillview Court. A caller reported her 3-year-old daughter was missing. The child was located at the Early Learning Village.
• At 12:08 p.m., officers took a theft report on Woodland Avenue. A caller reported someone had stolen her debit card and stolen all of the money from her checking account.
• At 12:43 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire off Interstate 64 West near the Kentucky River bridge.
• At 2:36 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Sportsmans Lane. The caller reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from his truck.
• At 2:45 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Commerce Boulevard.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. The caller reported a wallet was stolen at Walgreens on Tuesday.
• At 4:09 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 4:53 p.m., city firefighters responded to a fire rescue at the Capital Parking Garage on Capital Avenue. A caller reported an elevator was stuck on the top floor.
• At 7:01 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Green Wilson Road. A caller reported that a man she hired to renovate her kitchen stole several items, including her debit card.
• At 7:23 p.m., officers took a theft report on Poa Drive. The caller reported his 10-year-old son’s ADHD medication was missing.
• At 10:02 p.m., officers were called to Meagher Avenue regarding an armed and dangerous person. The caller reported he yelled at a green van to slow down and the vehicle came back and a person flashed a gun at him.
• At 10:16 p.m., officers took an assault report on Fair Oaks Lane.
• At 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
