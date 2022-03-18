blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:31 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Broadway.

• At 7:20 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.

• At 7:47 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road.

• At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Highlands Drive.

• At 10:01 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on Keeneland Court. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 10:59 a.m., officers were notified of a theft on Hillview Court. A caller reported a gun was stolen in Louisville and was referred to the Louisville Metro Police Department to file a report.

• At 11:20 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a shots fired complaint on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a male relative pulled a gun and fired multiple shots toward them. The caller reported the male had been drinking. Kentucky State Police were notified. The suspect was taken into custody at 12:01 p.m. and EMS was requested due to a possible heart injury.

• At 11:37 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at ASKA USA Corp. on Chenault Road. A caller reported someone deposited a fraudulent check.

• At 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported hearing approximately 20 shots from what sounded like a pistol.

• At 2:15 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 2:16 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 2:17 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 4:49 p.m., officers took a theft report at Storage Rentals of America on Oakmont Lane near Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a storage unit had been broken into.

• At 5:48 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 6:21 p.m., officers took an assault report at Lee’s Laundry Center on Ann Street. A caller reported that a male touched her inappropriately at a residence off Holmes Street.

• At 6:43 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were notified of a stolen vehicle on East Main Street.

• At 6:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at Great Clips on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a male got a haircut then said he was going to get a coupon and never came back.

• At 7:46 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Louisville Road. A caller reported a neighbor hit and pulled the hair of a juvenile child.

• At 9:57 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Donalynn Drive. A caller reported a neighbor’s son broke into their residence and stole a Nintendo Switch, knife and gift card.

