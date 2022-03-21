The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 10:11 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Georgetown Road.
• At 11:18 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a rescue at the Sullivan Square parking garage on Ann Street. A caller reported an elevator was stuck between floors. The caller advised it was only “stuck for a minute” and they had since gotten out.
• At 1:15 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Crystal Creek Drive.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leawood Drive.
• At 3:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ashwood Court. A caller reported an ex-husband took money out of a bank account that he wasn’t on.
• At 3:35 p.m., officers took an assault report at Capital Day School on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported her child was assaulted at school and wanted to file a report.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported several people were involved in a fight.
• At 4:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office. The caller said it was the third time she had been caught shoplifting.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Aztec Trail.
• At 5:21 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense at Arby’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male was passed out in the drive-thru.
• At 6:06 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
• At 9:01 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner responded to a shots fired complaint on Highland Parkway. A father reported his son came in and pointed a gun at him and he shot his son in the chest. The father stated the two had been arguing and his son “came at him with a knife.”
Saturday
• At 12:33 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Chinook Trail.
• At 1:05 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 1:07 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 1:52 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing seven shots from what sounded like a small caliber gun.
• At 5:41 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Capital Avenue. A caller reported a 26-year-old female “went on a walk and never came back.”
• At 9:14 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 12:25 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:45 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on an Interstate 64 East off-ramp.
• At 1:24 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Bill McCoy Insurance on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone tried to break in and got the wrong key stuck in the door. The caller advised there were scratches all over the door and something was sprayed on the door.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Landings Drive.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Marlowe Court.
• At 7:29 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Ewing Court.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a possible drug offense at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported a male was “standing by the doorway staring in the window” and “has been hitting his head on the stairs.”
Sunday
• At 1:59 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a vehicle had struck a guardrail and was in the middle of the roadway. A 27-year-old female complained of knee and back pain. She reportedly told deputies that she may have “dozed off while driving.” She was transported to the hospital and I-64 East was temporarily shut down while deputies worked the scene.
• At 2:10 a.m., officers were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported an accident between a semi truck and a car.
• At 2:43 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a small fire in a back bedroom.
• At 11:15 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at Speedway on Louisville Road. A caller reported finding five or six rock crystals in a baggie next to the dumpster.
• At 11:31 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell at Sonic on Louisville Road. A caller reported the building “was getting smoky.” The building was evacuated.
• At 1:43 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Juniper Hill Park on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male “pulled a gun on someone.”
• At 4:01 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office and “causing trouble.”
• At 4:40 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road near Collins Lane.
• At 5:37 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Little Dixie Road. A caller reported a mobile home was on fire. The fire was contained at 5:55 p.m.
• At 6:27 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:37 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a fire on Alfa Drive. A caller reported an oven was on fire and was advised to evacuate.
• At 10:34 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported hearing five shots from what sounded like a 9-mm gun.
