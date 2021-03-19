blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 6:39 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 10:25 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 10:58 a.m., deputies and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.

• At 11:35 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Applebee’s Grill and Bar on U.S. 127 South. The caller reported that a man left without paying for his tab and has done so at least three times in the past.

• At 12:39 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road. The caller reported medication had been stolen.

• At 12:42 p.m., deputies took a report of identity theft on Commerce Boulevard. 

• At 1:08 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Georgetown Road. The caller reported the theft happened a week ago.

• At 1:16 p.m., deputies took a report of identity theft on Poe Lane. 

• At 2:09 p.m., officers took a theft report on Marlowe Court. The caller reported two air conditioning units were stolen.

• At 2:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Myrtle Avenue. The caller reported a weed trimmer was stolen.

• At 5:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Holmes Street. The caller reported his debit card had been stolen and used at the store.

• At 5:53 p.m., a fraud report was taken on Buena Vista Drive. Someone filed for unemployment insurance using the caller's identity.

• At 5:58 p.m., a fraud report was taken on Westover Drive. Someone filed for unemployment insurance using the caller's identity.

• At 10:49 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. One person was bleeding from the head.

• At 11:56 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Jackson Drive. The caller reported that someone was breaking into a house through a basement window. The caller’s husband scared them off.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription