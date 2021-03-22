The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 6:03 a.m., deputies took a fraud report on Isaac Shelby Circle West.
• At 8:31 a.m., county firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Old Station Road. It was a controlled burn.
• At 8:55 a.m., officers and EMS took a report about a missing person at Valley View Trailer Park on Holmes Street. A caller reported a 16-year-old boy was last seen on Wednesday.
• At 9:24 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a victim with a gunshot wound at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center emergency room on Kings Daughters Drive. The shooting happened in Henry County.
• At 9:29 a.m., officers took a theft report at Frisch’s Big Boy on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:24 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Commercial Drive.
• At 11:43 a.m., city firefighters responded to a ground fire on Commonwealth Court. It was an illegal burn and was extinguished.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Williamsburg Road. The street department extinguished a stove fire before first responders arrived.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:32 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 4:27 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident between two vehicles on Schenkel Lane. A female was bleeding from her nose.
• At 6 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 6:11 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
Saturday
• At 7:29 a.m., officers took an assault report on Leawood Drive.
• At 10:46 a.m., officers took a fraud report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:26 a.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road. The caller reported that someone stole a trailer from a building.
• At 12:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street. A person reported a blue and white dirt bike was stolen from Holmes Street.
• At 1:35 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Hampstead Lane. A caller reported unemployment insurance fraud.
• At 1:55 p.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street.
• At 2:28 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a smoke smell at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. The caller reported the hallway was full of smoke and it smelled like burning plastic.
• At 6 p.m., deputies were called to an assault on Bryant-Benson Road. The caller reported a man hit him and was refusing to leave the property. The caller said that the man was upset because he asked him to leave and that the man had been staying there for three months.
• At 6:50 p.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Payne Street and Buttimer Avenue.
• At 7:16 p.m., officers took a theft report at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported someone stole her credit card.
• At 8:04 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hanley-Leestown Road.
• At 8:46 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ravenwood Drive. A caller reported that her home alarm system beeped like a door had been opened. She walked throughout the house and said it was clear.
• At 10:41 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Secretariat Way.
Sunday
• At 2:31 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 11:46 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Village Drive.
• At 12:47 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report on Cardwell Lane. The caller reported a 15-year-old boy had just run away and that he wanted to go to GameStop. The teenager was located on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Johnson Avenue. The caller reported his neighbor stole a flag from his property.
• At 4:33 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS took an assault report on Cedar Ridge Road. The caller reported her son hit his father in the face and the father was bleeding.
• At 8:57 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Woodlake Road. The caller reported her 5-year-old daughter came home with a bruise on her leg that looked like a handprint.
• At 11:46 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Holmes Street. A small fire using legal burn material and a screen was burning on Gayle Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.