The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 6:01 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft of money from the caller’s wallet.

• At 7:44 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft and property damage last week.

• At 8:39 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were called to the ACCESS Men’s Shelter and Soup Kitchen, West Second Street, concerning an assault. One person was struck in the face.

• At 9:09 a.m., officers were called to Steele Street concerning an attempted burglary.

• At 9:52 a.m., officers and EMS responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 South involving two vehicles. One patient was complaining of chest pain.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue for a fight in progress.

• At 3:59 p.m., deputies were called to Brentlawn Drive concerning an assault by the caller’s son.

• At 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to River Valley Road after someone broke into a building while the caller was out of town.

• At 6:27 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road after a person broke into an apartment.

• At 7:57 p.m., deputies and officers were called to U.S. 127 South concerning an assault. 

• At 9:29 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road after someone kicked in a kitchen window.

