The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:05 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Collins Lane near the East-West Connector.
• At 2:44 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 7:17 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard near Holmes Street.
• At 7:21 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Demerson Lane.
• At 7:28 a.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a nurse was assaulted.
• At 9:50 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:51 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 9:54 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took an abuse complaint.
• At 10:09 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took an abuse complaint.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Shelby Street.
• At 10:49 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Evergreen Road. A caller reported an accident involving three vehicles and a semi. The semi overturned off the roadway. One person had a possible concussion and another complained of pain on their right side. The road was temporarily shut down.
• At 11:09 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Shelby Street.
• At 11:13 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Bondurant Drive.
• At 11:28 a.m., officers took an abuse complaint at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 11:56 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Aspen Avenue. A caller reported an outlet was on fire.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on North Lime Street. A caller reported a firearm was stolen.
• At 12:42 p.m., officers took an assault report at Speedway on Louisville Road. A caller reported a person grabbed her by the arm and tried to push her.
• At 2:16 p.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 4:36 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported equipment had been vandalized.
• At 6:10 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported a 2019 Polaris 4-wheeler had been stolen.
• At 6:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported her husband “keeps stealing all her money out of her account.”
• At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:50 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Timberlawn Lane. A caller reported someone was beating on the door and hung up.
• At 8:16 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Hanly Lane.
