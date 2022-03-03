blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:25 a.m., officers and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.

• At 12:45 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing gunshots and said they sounded close.

• At 2:54 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 11:33 a.m., deputies were called to Buffalo Trace Distillery on Great Buffalo Trace. A caller reported they were digging through boxes in the Eagle Rare Building and found a napalm bomb. A deputy advised it was an old incendiary round for a mortar. Kentucky State Police were contacted to dispose of it.

• At 12:06 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported her purse was stolen yesterday.

• At 12:10 p.m., officers took a theft report on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported a Ring camera was stolen from above a garage.

• At 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.

• At 3:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 3:49 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Coppage Road.

• At 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Shelby Street.

• At 4:25 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Limestone Drive.

• At 4:49 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road. A caller reported at least one person was injured and needed to be transported to the hospital.

• At 5:22 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Patricia Street. A caller reported hearing three or four shots.

• At 8:23 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Harrodsburg Lane. A caller reported smelling gas from the furnace and said the heat would not come on.

