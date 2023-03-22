blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:11 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a shots fired complaint at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported hearing gunshots or fireworks and said the fire alarm was going off and there was smoke throughout the building. It was determined to be fireworks.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription