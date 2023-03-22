The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 12:11 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a shots fired complaint at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported hearing gunshots or fireworks and said the fire alarm was going off and there was smoke throughout the building. It was determined to be fireworks.
• At 12:54 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported “a bunch of people were screaming and hollering and fighting.”
• At 3:33 a.m., officers and deputies took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a male was assaulted.
• At 7 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported an internal theft.
• At 7:21 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a male broke into the laundry room and refused to leave. The caller also said the male was threatening him.
• At 8:46 a.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at the John C. Watts Federal Courthouse on West Broadway Street. A caller reported three people were stuck in an elevator.
• At 8:50 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint at Sarah Apartments on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported someone vandalized the laundry room. The caller said the washer and dryers were “completely destroyed” and items had been stolen.
• At 9 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 10:04 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Holmes Street near Gayle Street. A caller reported dark brown and gray smoke was coming from A1 Transmission Shop. It was determined to be oil burning.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.
• At 12:52 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 2:07 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Whispering Pines Drive.
• At 2:20 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue at Hathaway Hall on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. A caller reported they were stuck in an elevator. They were released at 2:26 p.m.
• At 3:43 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Laffoon Drive. A caller reported a juvenile female went to school but didn’t show up for track practice. It was determined the female was still at school.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 5:34 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street. A female reported a gun and ammo was stolen on Twilight Trail.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate 64 ramp near U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:38 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 10:23 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a male and female were stealing rims off vehicles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.