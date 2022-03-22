blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 3:16 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:59 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Commercial Drive. A caller reported an item from under a vehicle may have been stolen. The caller said the splash guard was cut and there was evidence that someone had been under the vehicle.

• At 9:49 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:21 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hoover Boulevard.

• At 10:33 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at Bottoms Engineering on Chenault Road. A caller reported a theft from a bank account.

• At 12:09 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road. A person reported a firearm had been stolen.

• At 12:19 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 12:23 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Highland Parkway.

• At 12:39 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on West Second Street.

• At 12:49 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Millie Drive.

• At 12:56 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:51 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:04 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were notified of a gas leak on West Second Street near Hanna Place. A caller reported a gas line had been hit. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 4:42 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.

• At 5:21 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at Morning Pointe on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.

• At 5:51 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 5:51 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 7:43 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Fawn Drive. A caller reported her sister stole her checkbook and wrote $2,500 worth of checks.

• At 8:09 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female in a silver minivan stole “a bunch of meat” without paying.

• At 9:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Murrell Street. A caller reported a fire on a hillside behind a residence. Firefighters determined it was a small camping fire and it was extinguished.

• At 10:18 p.m., officers were called to a robbery at BP on Fair Oaks Lane. A caller reported a male came into the store and demanded money. The man was tackled in the parking lot. He was detained by police.

