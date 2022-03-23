blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:46 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing six shots from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 4:41 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near exit 53. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a car and a semi. One person was transported to the hospital.

• At 7:59 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 8:50 a.m., officers took a theft report at Holiday Inn Express on Vandalay Drive. A caller reported an Apple MacBook Pro was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 10:06 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on West Second Street.

• At 10:34 a.m., officers took a theft report at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported someone stole a cellphone and four Kindle Fires.

• At 12:12 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at The Academy on Democrat Drive.

• At 12:51 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Steadmantown Lane.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Gayle Street.

• At 2:32 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:05 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a mother “took off with their two children on Sunday night” and was supposed to be back Tuesday night. The mother and children were located in a safe house.

• At 4:03 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported his apartment was broken into while he was in jail.

• At 5:39 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on KY 151.

• At 6:01 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:22 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a Toyota Highlander was broken into and a purse and cellphone were taken.

• At 6:41 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Easy Street.

• At 7:17 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Owsley Avenue. A caller reported a male was riding a four-wheeler on the street and through neighbor’s yards.

• At 10:31 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a fight on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported a fistfight between two males. One male complained of knuckle, chest and arm pain.

