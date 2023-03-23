First responders rush to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Dry Ridge Road shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies, Franklin County Fire, Frankfort Fire and EMS responded. The female driver was not injured. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 2:47 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 8:09 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Parkside Drive.
• At 10 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Burlington Lane.
• At 10:39 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Lewis Ferry Road. A caller reported items that were stolen from him were located at a pawn shop.
• At 10:54 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Dry Ridge Road. A caller reported a car flipped onto its side. The driver said she was OK, but couldn’t get out of the vehicle. She was rescued at 11:25 a.m.
• At 12:43 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a Chevy Traverse went off the road and struck a tree.
• At 1:42 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Shelby Street.
• At 2:09 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 2:37 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cougar Lane.
• At 2:39 p.m., officers and deputies took a robbery report at Whitaker Bank on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants “forced her to the ground” and “tried to take her purse.”
• At 5:32 p.m., officers took an assault report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported he was attacked by a male two days ago.
• At 7:01 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Louisville Road.
• At 7:14 p.m., officers took a theft report at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 9:21 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Englewood Drive.
• At 9:26 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported hearing one shot from behind her house.
• At 9:30 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Oaklawn Drive. A caller reported their house had been broken into earlier in the day.
• At 10:03 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:16 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Old Station Road.
