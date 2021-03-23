blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 9:41 a.m., officers took a fraud report at the Mayo-Underwood Building on Mero Street. The caller reported that someone filed for unemployment insurance using the caller's name.

• At 9:48 a.m., officers took a theft report on Redbud Lane. The caller reported her neighbor has been using her debit card. The caller said she let the neighbor use it in the past and thinks the neighbor wrote the card number down and has used it at several different locations.

• At 10:46 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Owenton Road.

• At 10:56 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.

• At 1:01 p.m., officers took a theft report on Woodland Avenue.

• At 1:15 p.m., deputies took a fraud report on Pleasant Hill Drive. The caller reported someone filed for unemployment insurance using the caller's name.

• At 2:14 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Thomas Place. The caller reported that a building was broken into earlier in the day and a door was kicked in.

• At 3:12 p.m., deputies took a fraud report on Saratoga.

• At 4:49 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. The caller reported someone stole a PlayStation 4 and it was last seen on March 2.

• At 5:17 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident involving a dually with two trailers on Collins Lane near the East-West Connector.

• At 9:14 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a stabbing on Marlowe Court. The caller reported that a 14-year-old girl stabbed her mother in the arm. No charges were filed.

• At 9:27 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident involving two vehicles on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:07 p.m., city firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Marlowe Court. Firefighters found no evidence of a fire.

• At 10:41 p.m., city firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Sunset Drive. Firefighters found no evidence of a fire.

• At 10:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive. The caller reported her mail was stolen by the landlord.

