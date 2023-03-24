The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:09 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Westwood Drive.
• At 8:18 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a fraud complaint. A walk-in complainant asked to speak to an officer about identity theft.
• At 9:10 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Quachita Trail.
• At 9:18 a.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a fraud complaint.
• At 10:28 a.m., officers took a theft report at McDonald’s on Limestone Drive. A caller reported a large theft and said there was video of the incident.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A walk-in complainant said his ex-wife used a business account to pay her utilities.
• At 10:59 a.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into in the emergency room parking lot.
• At 11:11 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 11:50 a.m., officers took a theft report at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Shadrick Ferry Road.
• At 1:18 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Larry Stigers Equipment, Truck and Trailer on Twin Oaks Circle. A caller reported three catalytic converters were stolen between Monday and Wednesday night.
• At 1:22 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a fraud complaint.
• At 2:30 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a rescue on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported two vehicles — an SUV and a car — were in the water near the gun club and marina and a child was standing up through the sunroof of one vehicle. The vehicles were out of the water by 2:36 p.m.
• At 3:46 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A caller reported a female had taken $20,000 from her mother’s bank account over a six-month period.
• At 4:13 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Leawood Drive.
• At 6:58 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a female juvenile “ran away again.”
• At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.
• At 7:57 p.m., officers took an assault report on Swigert Avenue.
• At 8:22 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary at Southern Rides on Holmes Street. A caller reported two people were trying to break in through a gate.
• At 10:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frisch’s Big Boy on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and several items were stolen.
• At 10:44 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frisch’s Big Boy on U.S. 127 South.
