blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 6:34 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported a male had a key to her apartment and tried to enter. The caller advised she yelled at him and he left. When officers located the male he said he had just received the key on a key ring and would take it back.

• At 10:06 a.m., deputies took a theft report at GOTRG on Leestown Road. A caller reported the theft of $5,000 worth of wooden pallets. The caller advised there was video of the theft.

• At 12:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported approximately 50 TVs had been stolen from a storage unit.

• At 12:54 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 1:35 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Algonquin Trail. A caller reported she believes that someone enters her house when she leaves. She advised “items disappear and then reappear” and said she wanted to file a report.

• At 1:52 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a possible explosion on Sulphur Lick Road. A caller reported hearing an explosion at his neighbor’s house. Deputies determined nothing was found.

• At 2:53 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Burlington Lane.

• At 3:01 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Hickory Drive.

• At 3:15 p.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive. A caller reported child pornography was involved.

• At 3:37 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a burglary on Pinnacle Court. A female caller reported someone tried to come through her attic. She advised that she suffered a leg injury from jumping off a landing. Law enforcement said the burglary call was unfounded.

• At 3:42 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Russell Court Apartments on Cold Harbor Drive. A caller reported a male broke into an apartment building and took off when security arrived.

• At 4:25 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter stole more than $500 worth of perfume.

• At 6:09 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Grandview Drive.

• At 6:25 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported the possible theft of a catalytic converter.

• At 6:27 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Patricia Street.

• At 10:36 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on North Lime Street.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription