The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 6:49 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:41 a.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Smoot Lane. A caller reported that fire was coming from under a house and that her husband was attempting to put it out with a waterhose. All occupants were evacuated, the gas and power were cut off and the fire was extinguished.

• At 8:21 a.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident involving a Nissan and a Dodge Ram on KY 151. One occupant complained of numb legs but declined EMS treatment.

• At 9:19 a.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. The caller reported that someone stole money.

• At 11:31 a.m., officers took a theft report on Freedom Drive. The caller reported a stolen phone.

• At 11:48 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Saratoga Drive.

• At 12:34 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bluegrass Avenue.

• At 1:17 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Ashwood Court. The caller reported that the fire was in the kitchen and that all occupants had been evacuated.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Main Street. The caller reported someone stole her identity using her law firm.

• At 3:48 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on Chenault Road. The caller reported she was almost hit by three semi trucks.

• At 6:28 p.m., a missing people was reported on Northgate Drive. The caller reported her two grandsons ran away. They were located.

• At 7:32 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 8:10 p.m., officers were called to Seminole Trail regarding shots fired. The caller reported it was the second night that she had heard a gunshot.

• At 9:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.

