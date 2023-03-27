The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:24 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on State Street.
• At 2:39 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a vehicle fire on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a pickup truck pulling a trailer was fully engulfed and that a body was partially out of the vehicle.
• At 7:04 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on South Benson Road.
• At 7:46 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 8:16 a.m., officers took a theft report at Big Lots on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female customer stole carpet cleaner and there is video footage of the theft.
• At 11:08 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Ninevah Road. A caller reported someone broke in through the doggy door over the weekend.
• At 12:19 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Commercial Drive.
• At 12:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 2:31 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 2:49 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 3:47 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane.
• At 4:40 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road near St. Johns Road.
• At 5:04 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible explosion on Stoney Creek Drive. A caller reported hearing three explosions and said the power was out. The caller also said they saw smoke behind the bowling alley.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress on Hanly Lane. A caller reported a person driving a black Chevy Cruz with a temporary tag took a part of their vehicle and left toward the East-West Connector.
• At 5:30 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Marlowe Court.
• At 5:47 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leawood Drive near Collins Lane.
• At 7:03 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:28 p.m., deputies, city and county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased 70-year-old female on Vicki Way.
• At 8:31 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 9:24 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a fight at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported her husband and her father-in-law were fighting in an apartment. The caller said there was a baby in the apartment and she was afraid they would hurt her.
• At 10:31 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Leawood Drive.
Saturday
• At 6:04 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Wendy’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported “someone came into the store and took all the money.”
• At 8:10 a.m., officers took a theft report on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a package was stolen off her porch.
• At 11:06 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Advance Auto Parts on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:24 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Speedway on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a car and an SUV. One male was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:44 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on O’Brien Street.
• At 3:12 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Rolling Acres Drive.
• At 3:38 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Echo Springs Drive.
• At 3:49 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Azalea Drive.
• At 6:05 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Courchelle Court.
• At 7:05 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Limestone Drive. A caller reported a customer’s vehicle had been broken into and clothing items and candy were stolen.
• At 7:06 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Evergreen Road.
• At 9:54 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person.
Sunday
• At 12:45 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Evergreen Road.
• At 2:21 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 2:39 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 7:06 a.m., officers took a theft report on Esperanza Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and bicycle lights were stolen.
• At 7:32 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Sunset Drive.
• At 11:03 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard near Versailles Road.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female at the self-checkout was not paying for some items.
• At 2:07 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a possible structure fire on Sulphur Lick Road. A caller reported something was on fire in his garage. Firefighters extinguished the fire at 2:22 p.m.
• At 4:11 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female was stealing food and hardware.
• At 4:20 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Palmer Drive.
• At 4:23 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Palmer Drive.
• At 4:27 p.m., county firefighters were called to ground fire on KY 151.
• At 4:52 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 North.
