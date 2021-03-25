The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:24 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a burglary on Equine Way. The caller reported a black utility trailer was stolen by a light-colored four-door vehicle.
• At 5:19 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Westwood Drive. A caller reported that someone entered her house through a back window and that she found muddy shoe prints on her rug.
• At 7:31 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Capitol Diner on Versailles Road. The caller reported a customer left without paying for his food.
• At 7:41 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Five Star on Versailles Road. The caller reported that a homeless man attacked an employee.
• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Shelby Street. The caller reported that someone filed for unemployment insurance using her name.
• At 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Louisville Road and U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:14 p.m., officers, city EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Tierra Linda Drive. The victim was a 67-year-old woman who had been sick.
• At 1:52 p.m., deputies took a theft report on James Way. The caller reported that someone stole credit cards from his tow truck.
• At 2:22 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:26 p.m., officers were called to a missing-people complaint on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported her grandsons had been missing since Tuesday.
• At 3:22 p.m., officers were called regarding a missing person on Holmes Street. A juvenile was located and returned to his mother.
• At 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.
• At 6:16 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a ground fire at Herbal Awakening on Woodhill Lane. The caller reported that a garbage bin was on fire. It was extinguished.
• At 7:11 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Versailles Road and Laralan Avenue.
• At 7:34 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident between a Ford Explorer and a Chevrolet truck on Interstate 64 East.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers, deputies, city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Holmes Street.
• At 8:24 p.m., deputies were called to a fire at Marathon on Cardwell Lane. The caller reported the roof over the gas pumps was smoking. It was determined someone was shooting fireworks.
• At 10 p.m., officers took a theft report at CVS on U.S. 127 South. The caller reported a female walked out of the store with $150 worth of merchandise. She was located behind Days Inn.
• At 10:03 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Hudson Street.
• At 10:03 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Pinnacle Court. The caller reported someone stole her credit card.
