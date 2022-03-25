The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 2:16 a.m., officers took a robbery report on Old Harrodsburg Road. A caller reported an attempted robbery at BP on Fair Oaks Lane that occurred on Monday.
• At 6 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at Shell on Duncan Road. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident involving a red Chevy. The airbags deployed and the female driver declined EMS.
• At 7:37 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 11:43 a.m., officers took a theft report at Simon House Administrative Office and Community Services on East Main Street. A caller reported a theft occurred over a period of time and wanted to file a report.
• At noon, officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:58 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:32 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Frankfort Toyota on Leestown Road. A caller reported a mechanic stole a pair of sunglasses from a glove box. The mechanic told deputies that the sunglasses were in the seat “where they were found.”
• At 3:01 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported a worker doing repair work at a residence stole a gun out of a cabinet.
• At 3:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Jason Drive. A caller reported a package was stolen off the front porch on Wednesday.
• At 5:07 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a large group of people were physically fighting.
• At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steele Street.
