The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:36 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near the 53-mile marker. A caller reported a vehicle was in the ditch with its hazard lights on.

• At 7:38 a.m., city firefighters were called to a structure fire at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a side door was on fire. The fire was extinguished at 7:48 a.m.

• At 8:02 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Hillview Court. A caller reported a sex abuse case.

• At 8:21 a.m., officers took a theft report at the Frankfort Plant Board clubhouse on Tanglewood Drive. A caller reported someone broke into a trailer overnight and items had been stolen.

• At 8:48 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on St. Johns Road. A caller reported his door was busted open and items were stolen.

• At 9:21 a.m., officers took a theft report on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported an internet box was missing and furniture had been moved. The caller was uncertain if any other items had been stolen.

• At 10:30 a.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Plaza Barber Shop on Louisville Road.

• At 10:53 a.m., officers took a theft report at Southworth Insurance on East Main Street. A caller reported a bike was stolen on Thursday.

• At 1:38 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leestown Lane. A caller reported a theft occurred at Second Street School on West Second Street.

• At 2:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at Sun Tan City on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone stole tanning lotion valued at $164.99.

• At 3:24 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:41 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 7:05 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Twilight Trail.

• At 8:33 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a theft at My Guadalajara on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male customer left without paying.

• At 8:38 p.m., officers and deputies took a robbery report on Holmes Street. A caller reported being held at knifepoint by a male. The caller said the male left on foot and was wearing gray sweatpants, a brown shirt and a face mask.

• At 9:54 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 10:22 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Donalynn Drive.

Saturday

• At 12:11 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:18 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Intestate 64.

• At 5:59 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.

• At 1:07 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 1:23 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street.

• At 4:11 p.m., officers took an assault report on Polsgrove Street. A caller reported a physical altercation between a male and female.

• At 6:51 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person at Hearn Elementary School on Copperleaf Boulevard. A caller reported a male juvenile had run away. He was located near Country Lane and Versailles Road at 7:07 p.m. and returned to his mother.

• At 7:57 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a neighbor was smoking marijuana and it was affecting her asthma.

• At 8:36 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:37 p.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Interstate 64.

• At 8:39 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. A 30-year-old female complained of tingling in her leg and a 67-year-old female complained of chest pain. Traffic was diverted through Brighton Park.

Sunday

• At 9:40 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Elizabeth Street.

• At 12:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:03 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Sharon Road. A caller reported a 90-year-old male was deceased.

• At 4:12 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Southern Rides on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke into a storage bay and stole tools overnight. The caller advised there were cameras on site.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported a kitchen was on fire in an apartment complex. Thistlewood Avenue was shut down at Louisville Road. Frankfort Plant Board and Red Cross were notified.

• At 4:55 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a white van was on fire. The caller advised the fire was extinguished and the van left when they heard sirens.

• At 7:38 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 7:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at Captain D’s on Carson Place. A caller reported someone stole a backpack off a bench.

• At 9:10 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Thistlewood Avenue.

• At 10:12 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 10:53 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Thistlewood Avenue.

