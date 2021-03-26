The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 1:07 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary on Hanks Lane. A caller reported that someone was banging on the doors and windows. She then advised that the person left but still wanted to deputies to check it out.
• At 9:25 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 1:13 p.m., deputies took a missing-person complaint on Union Ridge Road. The father was contacted and advised the person was staying at his girlfriend’s house.
• At 1:37 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:53 p.m., officers took a missing person complaint at the police station on West Second Street. A man reported a 19-year-old had not been heard from in a few weeks.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers and city EMS responded to an attempt to locate a person on Woodgate Road. Frankfort Regional Medical Center emergency department reported a patient left with an IV still in. She was located and EMS removed the IV.
• At 4:38 p.m., officers took a fraud report on Pinnacle Court. The caller reported someone had filed for unemployment insurance using his name.
• At 6:41 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Powhatan Trail. The caller reported that a male with a gun in a white Nissan car was threatening people. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
• At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary on Lewis Lane. It turned out to be a false alarm.
• At 9:25 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Manley-Leestown Road. A caller reported a vehicle ran off the road and struck a mailbox. A female was arrested after she failed to give blood and was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.