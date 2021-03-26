blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 1:07 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary on Hanks Lane. A caller reported that someone was banging on the doors and windows. She then advised that the person left but still wanted to deputies to check it out.

• At 9:25 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.

• At 12:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 1:13 p.m., deputies took a missing-person complaint on Union Ridge Road. The father was contacted and advised the person was staying at his girlfriend’s house.

• At 1:37 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:53 p.m., officers took a missing person complaint at the police station on West Second Street. A man reported a 19-year-old had not been heard from in a few weeks.

• At 4:35 p.m., officers and city EMS responded to an attempt to locate a person on Woodgate Road. Frankfort Regional Medical Center emergency department reported a patient left with an IV still in. She was located and EMS removed the IV.

• At 4:38 p.m., officers took a fraud report on Pinnacle Court. The caller reported someone had filed for unemployment insurance using his name.

• At 6:41 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Powhatan Trail. The caller reported that a male with a gun in a white Nissan car was threatening people. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

• At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary on Lewis Lane. It turned out to be a false alarm.

• At 9:25 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Manley-Leestown Road. A caller reported a vehicle ran off the road and struck a mailbox. A female was arrested after she failed to give blood and was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

