The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 3:19 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 8:44 a.m., officers were called to a possible bomb threat at the front door on West Fourth Street. It turned out to be a false alarm.
• At 9:42 a.m., deputies were called to a fraud complaint on Buena Vista Drive. It turned out to be a Midway address and was transferred to Woodford County.
• At 10:40 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street. A person reported fraudulent charges in their bank account.
• At 12:10 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on McCann Lane. The caller reported someone was using their identity to obtain unemployment benefits.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hardy Street.
• At 12:50 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Cheyenne Trail. A caller advised that a man “walked into her residence then went back out.” She said the man was wearing a black and blue jacket and it didn’t appear that anything was missing.
• At 2:43 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Galbraith Road. The caller reported someone was using their identity to obtain unemployment benefits.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Gayle Street. The caller reported someone stole a credit card.
• At 4:07 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:01 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Interstate 64. Authorities did not see any smoke.
• At 5:53 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Georgetown Road. The caller reported an oven was on fire in her townhouse and she was trying to get her neighbor to evacuate. The fire was extinguished.
• At 6:42 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Greenbriar Lane. The caller reported that a gray Toyota was leaking gas and he was worried “someone would throw a cigarette and start a fire.”
• At 8 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Rouse Avenue.
Saturday
• At 2:06 a.m., officers were called regarding a stolen vehicle at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. The caller reported a black Chevrolet Malibu was stolen.
• At 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a missing person on Rolling Acres Drive. The person returned two hours later.
• At 4:09 a.m., officers took a robbery report on Thomas Place.
• At 6:48 a.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road at its intersection with Duncan Road. Multiple callers reported a white sport utility vehicle had struck a wall on the side of the road and was smoking. The airbags had deployed and lights were flashing, but no one was inside the vehicle.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Rouse Avenue.
• At 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle on Tierra Linda Drive. The caller reported a 2010 white Cadillac Escalade was stolen from Fayette County.
• At 10:51 a.m., officers took a theft report on Woodland Avenue. A caller reported “someone stole her checks and she needs the police to go to the bank and take care of it for her because a crime has been committed.”
• At 10:56 a.m., officers took an assault report in the Shoe Carnival parking lot on Leonardwood Drive. The caller reported a male in a black Chevy PK struck her husband and left.
• At 11:23 a.m., county firefighters responded to a structure fire at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A furnace was smoking.
• At 12:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Compton Drive. The caller reported someone stole a debit card from a vehicle.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. The caller reported a temporary license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
• At 3:33 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Bryant-Benson Road. The caller reported a brush fire got out of hand and was going under a trailer close to a vehicle. Firefighters extinguished it.
• At 4:23 p.m., officers responded to an attempt to locate a person on Ringo Avenue.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:58 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Forest Ridge Drive. The caller advised he received a paper in the mail from Huntington Bank and he never opened an account there. He said the bank told him to file a report.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Square. The caller reported her neighbor keeps stealing her packages. She said it has happened seven times and the neighbor returns the packages when confronted. She also said she has asked him several times to stop.
• At 5:25 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Lebanon Ridge Road. The caller reported someone cut a chain off a building.
• At 7:13 p.m., deputies responded to shots fired on Palmer Drive. The caller reported hearing one shot that sounded like a shotgun.
• At 7:50 p.m., officers, deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motorcycle accident on the Interstate 64 West onramp off Versailles Road. The driver was alert and complained of leg and shoulder pain.
• At 11:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street. A person reported a cellphone was stolen from Speedy Mart on East Main Street.
Sunday
• At 1:59 a.m., officers took an assault report on Henry Street. A caller reported three men tried to jump and rob him.
• At 3:50 a.m., officers responded to shots fired on Westland Drive. The caller reported hearing three shots, then three more. She said it sounded like a handgun and her neighbor heard it too.
• At 3:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired. Kentucky State University Police reported hearing two shots coming from Holmes Street.
• At 3:54 a.m., officers responded to shots fired on Murrell Street. A caller reported two neighbors were outside arguing when one shot a gun in the air. No one was wounded, but a male was arrested and transported to Franklin County Regional Jail.
• At 4:19 a.m., officers responded to shots fired on Lafayette Drive. The caller reported hearing five shots possibly under the overpass. Officers didn’t locate anyone in the area.
• At 10:51 a.m., officers attempted to located a person on Centennial Avenue.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. The caller reported someone was trying to steal a cart full of merchandise.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:10 p.m., officers were called to an assault at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. The caller reported a male spit on him and said he was going to kill him.
