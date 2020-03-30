The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Friday through Sunday:
• At 8:07 a.m. Friday, officers were called to Lynnwood Drive after someone broke into a car and took change, a bag and keys.
• At 10:15 a.m. Friday, officers were called to Easy Street concerning a stolen lawn mower.
• At 11:26 a.m. Friday, officers were called to Landings Drive after someone stole a SIM card from a cell phone.
• At 11:55 a.m. Friday, officers were called to Wallace Avenue For a theft. The caller thought the suspect may have entered through a broken window.
• At 12:01 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Woodland Avenue concerning a theft of roofing supplies and a shop vacuum.
• At 12:12 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Laralan Avenue after someone broke into five units. The manager said eight locks have been cut within the last few days.
• At 12:13 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Stanley Street concerning another person using the caller’s personal information.
• At 1:28 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Leathers Lane after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 2:46 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Handy Market on Holmes Street concerning a theft of tobacco.
• At 2:58 p.m. Friday, officers took a report after someone broke a lock and took the caller’s tool box.
• At 5:14 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Domino’s Pizza West on U.S. Highway 127 concerning an assault. The caller claimed to have been assaulted by the manager.
• At 6:27 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Rancho Drive after someone broke into a residence.
• At 9:55 p.m. Friday, officers took a report concerning an assault.
• At 1:01 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Leawood Drive after a man was reportedly assaulted by a neighbor in a fight.
• At 1:05 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Reed Drive after someone broke into a residence.
• At 1:48 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Farmers Market on Wilkinson Boulevard concerning an assault. The call was later canceled.
• At 1:49 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an injury accident near the Capitol Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 7:03 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Compton Drive after someone broke into a vehicle and took change and sunglasses.
• At 12:32 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Pleasant Hill Drive concerning the theft of a chainsaw and a leaf blower.
• At 12:44 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 12:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Reilly Road after someone broke into a vehicle and took change, an identification card and perfume.
• At 2:13 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Corral Way concerning an assault after one person was struck in the mouth by another.
• At 3:29 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to American Way concerning juveniles destroying property and one reportedly attempting to stab another juvenile.
• At 4:04 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a person with stolen payroll checks possibly armed with a handgun.
• At 6:01 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Grand Avenue concerning a theft from a storage unit.
• At 6:01 p.m. Saturday, firefighters and officers were called to Jim’s Seafood on Wilkinson Boulevard for a rescue after two women overturned their kayaks. One of the women was transported to Franklin Regional Medical Center.
• At 8:13 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Skyview Drive for a shots fired complaint.
• At 8:25 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Evergreen Road for a shots fired complaint.
• At 9:59 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Hanly Lane after someone broke into two vehicles.
• At 1:13 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Hanly Lane after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Stable Lane after someone broke into a residence.
• At 4:16 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Farmers Lane after someone broke into a vehicle. The caller did not know if anything was missing.
• At 11:21 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Wallace Avenue for a theft, but the call was canceled.
• At 5:38 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Taylor Avenue after someone broke into a vehicle and took tools.
