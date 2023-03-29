The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 2:37 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Harrodsburg Lane.
• At 10:01 a.m., deputies took an assault report on Indian Gap Road.
• At 10:33 a.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at the Franklin County Courthouse on St. Clair Street. A caller reported someone was stuck in the judges’ elevator.
• At 12:23 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported an accident involving three vehicles and a pedestrian.
• At 12:58 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported they observed someone trying to gain entry to their house via a doorbell camera. The caller said the person also tried calling a locksmith.
• At 1:53 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.
• At 2:21 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.
• At 3:33 p.m., deputies took an abuse complaint on Leawood Square.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Hardy Street. A caller reported someone “went through his apartment.”
• At 5:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Ridgewood Lane.
• At 6:43 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak at Dollar General on Louisville Road. A caller reported it smelled like gas in the building. Firefighters determined there was a faulty alarm.
• At 7:26 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shot fired complaint on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported hearing one shot and said it went through a wall. No one was injured. The caller advised the shooter got into a blue car and left.
• At 8:01 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hardy Street. A caller reported a female came in through a bedroom window and stole her medicine and dinette set around 4:30 p.m. The caller said a neighbor witnessed the theft.
• At 8:21 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Village Drive. A caller reported a 50-year-old female was missing.
• At 10:49 p.m., officers took a theft report on Lyons Drive. A caller reported his vehicle had been broken into at Chili’s. The caller said his belongings including a wallet were gone and someone else’s belongings were left in his vehicle.
