The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 8:52 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 8:58 a.m., deputies were called to a theft at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported his ex-roommates were removing items that belonged to him. A dispatcher reported the caller sounded intoxicated.
• At 11:37 a.m., officers took a theft report on Colonial Trace. A caller reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado 3500 had been broken into.
• At 12:10 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Southern States on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported two people were injured in the accident and the airbags had deployed. One person complained of a broken finger and another had neck pain.
• At 12:52 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Tundra and Nissan. One person complained of leg pain.
• At 2:02 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 3:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rancho Court. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.
• At 3:48 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:36 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a 90-year-old male fell and had “two knots on his head” and possibly injured an arm.
• At 4:54 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jones Lane near U.S. 127 South.
• At 6 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.
• At 9:29 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Papa John’s on East Main Street. A caller reported a pizza delivery driver threw a piece of wood out of the window of their vehicle and broke the grill on the caller’s Mercedes. The caller wanted to file a report and have the delivery driver pay for the damage to their vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.