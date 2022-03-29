blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 8:52 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 8:58 a.m., deputies were called to a theft at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported his ex-roommates were removing items that belonged to him. A dispatcher reported the caller sounded intoxicated.

• At 11:37 a.m., officers took a theft report on Colonial Trace. A caller reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado 3500 had been broken into.

• At 12:10 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Southern States on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported two people were injured in the accident and the airbags had deployed. One person complained of a broken finger and another had neck pain.

• At 12:52 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Tundra and Nissan. One person complained of leg pain.

• At 2:02 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 3:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rancho Court. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.

• At 3:48 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:36 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a 90-year-old male fell and had “two knots on his head” and possibly injured an arm.

• At 4:54 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jones Lane near U.S. 127 South.

• At 6 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.

• At 9:29 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Papa John’s on East Main Street. A caller reported a pizza delivery driver threw a piece of wood out of the window of their vehicle and broke the grill on the caller’s Mercedes. The caller wanted to file a report and have the delivery driver pay for the damage to their vehicle.

